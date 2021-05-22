Pandemic comes to Kim Kardashian, her family is affected! | AFP

As you well know, we continue in pandemic Due to the virus that has caused millions to still stay in their homes for fear of being infected, however to date there are still many cases and they well say that this virus does not know social classes, it was for this reason that when Kim Kardashian knew that someone of his family got sick was more than shocking.

This above all because of the care that must be taken by all the Kardashian Jenner clan, at the beginning of the pandemic it was the singer herself Madonna who stated that Covid-19 did not distinguish between rich and poor.

For several months we learned that several celebrities were affected by the infections and we even learned of some losses, not only of great personalities but also of people around the world.

Since the pandemic began, her husband Kanye West has been affected by the Covid-19However, he managed to get ahead, thanks to the care and medications he took and the same happened with his sister Khloé kardashian who was in quarantine when she found out that she contracted the virus, surely for her and her little daughter True it was quite difficult to be separated.

It was her own Kim kardashian who shared that his little son Saint West He was infected, that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, this he commented in the teaser of the new chapter of KUWTK, the model, businesswoman and socialite she was a little worried about her little one’s health.

Kim appears talking on the phone telling someone about her son’s contagion, but that not only had that happened, but also her eldest daughter North West She felt a little sick, although she was worried about the health of her children, the businesswoman did not want to alarm anyone, surely in the next episode of the reality show they have more details.

The news of the child’s contagion immediately went viral and several media as well as video on YouTube have been sharing.

At the moment Kendall Jenner’s older sister has not made any comment on her social networks, perhaps she is hoping to attract the attention of Internet users and concentrate it on her program, as she has done with several controversies in which she has been involved not only them but also their family.

These programs are recorded so surely for a few weeks that the little Saint of 5 years of age and North of 7 respectively are the best, especially since their mother has been sharing content next to them and their little brothers Psalm and Chicago .

A few days ago he celebrated the second year of his youngest son Psalm West Who, very excited about the party, looked very happy because the theme was about construction machines.

In one of the photos shared by Kim Kardashian, she appears next to her four children, the funny thing is that none of them showed her Kanye west who for his part has not shown any publication related to the birthday of the little one or any other of his children.

Possibly the father of little Psalm did not see it necessary to congratulate him on social networks and preferred to do it in person, only that to attract the attention of the media, nothing was published on his Instagram as well as on Kim’s.

Something that has always characterized Kim Kardashian is that despite the different occupations and activities that she must constantly do, she always finds a way to spend time with her children, she is extremely loving and dedicated to her 4 little ones.