The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of all activities. This includes that of the popular clubs, many of which have joined the community work carried out in their respective demarcations.

Given the sanitary measures adopted by the Government to protect the population from the coronavirus, the popular clubs had to close their doors and send children, young people and adults to their homes. This happened from the middle of last March and since then the clubs have been paralyzed.

“We have a lot of young people hoping that this will happen soon. They are desperate to go to the courts, ”says Roberto Ramírez, president of the Dominican Federation of Clubs, who praises the social work carried out by popular clubs, especially in this capital and the city of Santiago.

Mauricio Báez

The Mauricio Báez club has been one of the most active in these times of the coronavirus. Through their Mauricio Báez foundation chaired by César Leonardo Heredia Guerra, they started a pilot project in the Villa Juana neighborhood with the collaboration of other entities, distributing masks, antibacterial products and informational materials, to prevent contagion by coronavirus.

Also, with the participation of the authorities, a pilot plan is being carried out to take tests and detect people affected by Covid-19, said the president of the Mauricio Báez Foundation, Heredia Guerra.

This foundation has also taken its services to other neighboring communities, such as Villas Agrícolas and Ensanche La Fe. Heredia Guerra also reported that food rations have been delivered.

“We are trying to help as many people as possible, especially the most vulnerable,” said Heredia Guerra, who points out that these tasks are carried out with the Neighborhood Councils and community leaders.

José –Boyón- Domínguez, president of the Mauricio Báez club, also expressed himself in the same terms and corroborated the statements offered by Heredia Guerra.

Saint Lazarus

Milton Díaz, president of the San Lázaro club, talks about the community work that the club has had to do to assist the “Jobo Bonito” community members.

Díaz points out that the club has joined the Board of Neighbors and with community members they have distributed hundreds of rations to people in need, especially leaders, coaches and athletes.

They have also taken advantage of the pause in sports activities caused by the coronavirus to offer

refresher courses to their coaches.

Bameso Club

While Alberto Castro, complains that although the aid that has come to the sector has not been enough, the Bameso club has not

stood idly by. “We have made donations to families in need,” he says, and from the little he has received from presidential candidate Luis Abinader and other contributions, “we help our coaches.”

He says that the Covid-19 “has been very hard for the sport”, indicating that all the facilities are closed, with a population “eager to enter the courts”, but warns that the rules established by the authorities cannot be violated.

Help Mary

Rubén Darío Rudesindo, president of the María Auxiliadora club, ponders the work that club has carried out in that sector. “We have carried out operations with the authorities to clean the streets, sewers and the delivery of food rations to some trainers and distribution of masks among their residents.

Although the facilities are closed, the leaders of that club have been providing services to the community to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hand in hand with the neighborhood

“All club facilities have been made available to the authorities and our leaders have joined the work in their sectors,” he reports. “We have also delivered food rations that have come to us through the Olympic Committee and CRESO, as well as other public and private institutions.”

.