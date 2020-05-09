The United States reached 1,283,829 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and that of 77,178 deaths, according to the independent count of the John Hopkins University, which accounted for 1,635 new deaths in 24 hours, it was reported this Friday (08.05.2020).

Balance issued at 8:00 p.m. (local time) reported 29,089 more infections than 24 hours ago and indicated that at least 199,993 people have overcome the disease, so that slightly more than a million cases remain active.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 330,407 confirmed cases and 26,243 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,702 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 135,840 confirmed cases and 8,960 deaths, Massachusetts with 75,333 positive for coronavirus and 4,702 deaths, and the state of Illinois, which has reported 73,760 infections and 3,241 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,399, Pennsylvania with 3,715 and Connecticut with 2,874.

The provisional balance of deaths -77,126- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already surpassed the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by the president, Donald Trump, of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 134,000 deaths in United States.

Although the president has defended leaving behind the strictest measures of confinement, the pandemic has reached the White House in the last 24 hours with two confirmed positives.

