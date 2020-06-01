The new coronavirus pandemic is causing serious damage to the prevention and treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The finding is from a survey released on Monday, 1st, by the World Health Organization (WHO), based on information collected in 155 countries, during three weeks of May. The organization warned that the impact is global, but low-income countries are the most affected.

About half of the countries surveyed have stopped treatment, partially or completely, of hypertension (53%) and diabetes (49%). The registered rate was 42% in relation to cancer, and 31% in relation to cardiovascular emergencies. The shock was even greater in rehabilitation services, which were paralyzed in 63% of countries.

The situation is of “significant concern”, says the WHO, because chronic patients are in the risk group of covid-19, with greater chances of complications and death in case of infection.

“The results of this survey confirm what we have been hearing from countries for several weeks. Many people in need of treatment for diseases such as cancer and diabetes have not received the necessary health services and medicines since the beginning of the pandemic. It is vital that these countries find innovative ways to guarantee the continuity of these essential services, even during the fight against covid-19 “, warned the entity’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Chronic diseases are responsible for about 41 million deaths per year, equivalent to 71% of deaths worldwide. One of the alternatives found in the middle of the pandemic is telemedicine, used by 58% of countries to replace traditional consultations.

The main reasons for the sharp drop in the treatment of noncommunicable diseases are the cancellation of planned sessions, the decrease in public transport available and the lack of professionals – 94% of the countries have relocated employees working in the area of ​​NCDs for actions to combat covid -19.

Among the countries that reported interruptions, a fifth (20%) established a shortage of drugs, diagnostics and other technologies as one of the main reasons for the interruption of services.

