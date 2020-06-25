Plan International details that COVID-19 has removed 95 percent of students from education services, with girls being the most affected

Access to education of the girls of Latin America could “go back decades” due to pandemic of COVID-19 if governments “do not take urgent measures” that include raising awareness among parents to guarantee their return to schools, the NGO warned this Thursday, International Plan.

Plan recalled that the quarantine decreed by the Governments in the countries of the region to stop the spread of COVID-19 has left 95 percent of the students “away from education services, with difficulties in accessing protection networks and social support”.

“In the specific case of girls, the combination of risk factors such as gender-based violence, early pregnancy, early and forced marriages and child unions, assuming household responsibilities, lack of access to health services sexual and reproductive can lead to many girls not going back to school, “said the global NGO.

The collapse of the economy in Latin America due to the pandemic, which the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) foresees up to 8 percent in 2020, will affect girls’ education, since many families “have seen their income decrease” and ” They will not be able to pay for the value of the studies, or they will leave their daughters in the care of the house and the family, ”explained the specialist from Plan International, Janaina Hirata.

It is for this reason that he warned that “if governments do not take urgent response measures, and awareness-raising work is carried out with parents that guarantees that their daughters return to the school year (…) the gender gap in terms of access to education it could be extended by going back decades and leaving behind the achievements already made ”in favor of girls and adolescents.

Consequences of closing schools

Increased domestic violence in Latin America, teenage pregnancies and the risk of increased early and forced child marriages and unions are some of the consequences for closing schools that Plan International points out.

Countries such as Colombia, El Salvador and Peru have reported an increase in domestic violence During the confinement, what is “expected to continue to increase, affecting the well-being of girls and adolescents,” the organization reported.

The pandemic can decrease the financing of sexual health and reproductive Aimed at girls, adolescents and young people, which can increase teenage pregnancies in the region.

The forced marriages and premature babies can also increase, as this is another major problem facing the region before the arrival of the coronavirus: 1 in 4 young women married or joined before the age of 18, according to data from the organization.

