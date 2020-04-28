The United Nations Commission notes that because of the coronavirus epidemic, there is a reorganization of economic geography to become less dependent on imported manufactures.

The pandemic of COVID-19 demands the construction of a new development model, with more redistributive institutions that have greater concern for minorities, women and older adults, without forgetting climate change, said Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

“The world of the future is going to be completely different. Companies are recalculating, there is a reorganization of economic geography to depend less on imported manufactures. We will have to resort to regionalization and regional integration again, since global chains will surely be built around three poles: the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, ”he said.

During a high-level virtual seminar organized by the EU-LAC Foundation, based in Hamburg (Germany) and whose conclusions were released by ECLAC through a statement, the Executive Secretary called on the European Commission to generate a “New green deal”, as Latin America and the Caribbean has been doing, so that both converge towards a more democratic, less unequal and more sustainable world.

In his presentation, he stressed that privatization of health systems It has led to enormous fragmentation, revealing the enormous inequality that exists in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Alicia Bárcena stressed that the Latin American and Caribbean region will suffer strong impacts from the coronavirus. Last week, ECLAC delivered its special report COVID-19 No. 2 with its new economic projections, where a contraction of regional GDP of -5.3 percent is forecast for 2020, considered the worst drop in the region since the Great Depression of the 1930s and the crisis of 1914.

Meanwhile, he anticipated that regional exports will drop about 15 percent this year. In addition, almost 12 million more unemployed will be generated in the region, on a labor force that has 53 percent informality.

“This will lead us to a 30 million increase of people in poverty, ”he emphasized.

The International cooperation It is more urgent on the fiscal side, he pointed out since many countries in the region are considered middle-income -some of them in the Caribbean, which are already heavily indebted- therefore, they do not give them concessional facilities at low cost, or low interests.

“We also call for multilateral organizations lend at interest rates favorable and relieve debt to highly indebted countries, postponing or canceling it. Otherwise, payments will be impossible and the fiscal space will be compromised, ”said Bárcena.

The senior United Nations official stated that it is necessary to generate a concept of cooperation with Europe much more solid.

“We already have it, but it needs to be reinforced. You have to go further because there will be a reconfiguring trade. The question is how we achieve that a market of 650 million inhabitants like ours can have an important role, a better technological, digital collaboration, in all matters in truth, “he declared.

During her speech, Alicia Bárcena recalled that ECLAC is preparing studies on the economic and social impacts of the pandemic in the region, as well as make recommendations for mitigation for this reason, it has created the COVID-19 Observatory, which compiles and makes available both the public policies that the 33 countries of the region are taking, and the analysis of their economic and social impacts.