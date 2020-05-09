Nature recovers without our presence, as it has changed our way of living, said the coordinator of Humanities at UNAM, Guadalupe Valencia.

The Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to being an extraordinary global event, poses the challenge of establishing a new relationship “of respect for the environment and to the sustainability of the systems, ”said Guadalupe Valencia García, Humanities coordinator at UNAM.

According to a UNAM statement, this event is valuable to reflect on our relationship with nature, what we have done with it and how he recovers without our presence, because it has modified our way of living. We are facing a virus that is here to stay and that puts our future in a dilemma, he assured.

The health emergency has also tested our way of living in various societies.

Valencia García pointed out that in sociological terms, “a drop of saliva puts I brake the derailment of our time daily, of capitalism and globality ”. The pandemic seems to fill everything, even affecting the sense that the days, the calendar and the clock have in our routine.

Although an analysis of the situation we live in is premature, because we are still immersed in it, a critical and cautious look is required, he stressed.

Raúl Contreras Román, from the Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Sciences and Humanities (CEIICH), pointed out that this is a laboratory where individual and collective experiences are lived that they test coexistence, creativity, even boredom.

“This period of isolation makes us think of an uncertain future, and in the lack of stimuli for daily life, “concluded the also member of the Seminar on Time Studies.