The truth is also a victim of Covid-19. There are many countries in which the media are controlled by the State and Internet access is carried out under extreme censorship. But few places on the planet would be able to surpass the ex-Soviet republic of Turkmenistan, where the authorities have banned the use of the word “coronavirus”, an exhaustive way to suppress any information about the pandemic that is plaguing the entire planet. The term has even disappeared from medical brochures distributed in schools, hospitals and workplaces, according to data collected by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which details how plainclothes police officers arrest passers-by who talk about the coronavirus at stops. bus and in the queues of stores, or also to those who wear a mask. The regime that Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow leads with an iron hand has displayed extravagances, such as ordering a six-meter equestrian statue on white marble and gold plated or banning black cars, but his attitude towards the health emergency is irresponsible and borderline criminality by leaving the population unprotected.

Keep reading