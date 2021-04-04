pandemic box office record

‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘Pandemic era box office record.’ Godzilla vs. Kong ‘. We review all the movies of the MonsterVerse that the cinema show returns to us.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘, the most anticipated battle of the titans of the pandemic year 1, maintains a spectacular 81% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes while achieving an international box office record that positions it as the film with the best theatrical release since the pandemic began, a injection of optimism for fans of big shows, eager to gobble up popcorn in front of the largest possible screen while impossible creatures smash down.

With 123.1 million dollars raised in 38 foreign markets (via Deadline), China ranks as the most enthusiastic country for the film outside its borders, contributing up to 69.2 million of the total. These data make the premiere of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘, simultaneously on HBO Max in the United States and subject to all the restrictions of theaters that cannot raise too much despite hanging the “no tickets” sign, surpass those of’Godzilla‘(Gareth Edwards, 2014) and’Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘(Michael Dougherty, 2019) and tie with those of the brilliant’Kong: Skull Island‘(Jordan Vogt-Roberts, 2017).

It was the turn of Adam Wingard proved that he was not only the director of ‘Blair witch‘(2016) and’Death note‘(2017), but it was also that of’You are the next one‘(2011) and’The Guest‘(2014) and, if we ask the box office, it seems that it has succeeded.

