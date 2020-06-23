HSBC notes that it already has more than 2,600,000 clients in Mexico who use digital banking

Following the pandemic, the number of users using these online services increased by 41 percent, compared to 2019

Among the most common operations during the health crisis, the bank registered balance and transfer inquiries

Merca 2.0 works in its Annual Digital Banking Study in Mexico. Do you want to participate? Access this link and help us answer a short form. Discover how this sector behaves in the country

There is a clear trend in the companies and sectors that came out winning with the pandemic. The home office, for example, became an attractive possibility because you can live in a 100 percent online environment. Also esports, contrary to traditional sports, do not require physical contact and, therefore, have grown in popularity in recent months. And for digital banking, the ecosystem for online transactions also applies this principle.

Within Mexico, the impact of the health crisis in this environment was clear from experience, but precise figures on its growth were not yet known. At least not until now. According to La Jornada, HSBC released official figures on how online banking has progressed over the course of these months. And in estimates from the financial institution, interactions through this channel grew by 70 percent. This, compared to the figure for 2019.

Between January and May 2020, HSBC recorded 1,138 million transactions through digital and mobile banking among its users. Not only that, but the number of online customers skyrocketed during the pandemic. The company records that, since the beginning of the crisis, 800 thousand new accounts began to use online services, mainly in its mobile app. And now they already represent 48 percent of its total consumer population.

Positive prospects for digital banking

HSBC’s findings are consistent with what has been seen in other industries where online channels are also considerable. But perhaps most importantly, it reflects that the entire Mexican environment progressed well towards greater adoption of digital banking, not just fintech agents. Throughout the health crisis, it was evident that these startups began to grow, thanks to their offer of services and solutions with an online-first philosophy.

Related Notes

With the HSBC figures, it is verified that the greater adoption of digital banking also extended to traditional institutions. Somewhat comforting, considering that it is often these companies that tend to lag behind smaller, nimble rivals. Thus, the outlook for Mexico is bright for the future in the short and medium term. Especially considering that this environment offers a solution to the eternal challenges of financial inclusion.

Other perspectives for the market

It would not be the first time that the growth of digital banking has been discussed during this crisis. In January, BBVA announced a joint project with Amazon, just a few weeks after the COVID-19 crisis began in the western market. Fintech companies, with their advances in a pandemic, are already preparing for the challenges they may face in post-quarantine reality. And in terms of downloads, there was also a clear change in consumer habits in Mexico.

On a global scale, digital banking is also facing an interesting environment. According to Bloomberg, the pandemic is just a sample of what the future of transactions will look like in the long-term future. DashDevs, for his part, believes that it will be a necessary test for all traditional financial institutions, crucial to know if they have what is necessary in the future. And in Asia Money data, it is the strongest proof that online banking is not optional.

The Merca 2.0 Research Department is working hard to obtain even more information about the environment of online financial institutions within the country. This, with the goal of publishing the Annual Digital Banking Study. If you want to participate in the survey, you have to click on this link and complete a short form. Help us discover how the tasks, challenges and opportunities of companies in the sector are evolving.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299