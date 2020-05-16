(Bloomberg) – Forced to record spending by the threat of another Great Depression, policymakers are blurring the lines between borrowing the money they need and simply creating it. Most modern economies have tried to keep the two activities going. as far apart as possible. The typical setup has been for elected politicians to take over budgets and cover any deficits by borrowing in bond markets, while the money printing machine was behind the central bank wall, but those barriers began to look porous after the financial crisis of 2008. And in the coronavirus depression, they have almost disappeared.

Now that industries close and unemployment rises, only public spending keeps millions of households and businesses afloat. Governments hooked on this aid effort are accumulating some of the largest budget deficits in history. And they are paying at least some of the bills with what are effectively loans from their own central banks: debt that can be renewed indefinitely and is really more like money.

“We have merged monetary policy and fiscal policy,” says Paul McCulley, former chief economist at Pacific Investment Management Co. “We have broken down the separation of church and state between the two.”

“We haven’t had a statement to that effect,” says McCulley, who now teaches at Georgetown University. “But it would be surprising if we had it; they just do it. ”In the United States, the Federal Reserve will buy $ 3.5 trillion of bonds this year, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics. Most of it will be Treasury bonds, covering most of a fiscal deficit that is forecast to reach at least $ 3.7 trillion. No one knows when, if any, public balance sheet debt will be transferred to the hands of private investors. Similar stories are unfolding in developed economies, from Europe to Japan, and even in some emerging markets, such as Indonesia and Poland.

Behind the old taboo against what is known as “debt monetization” is the fear of inflation. History is full of episodes in which politicians took control of printing presses and spent too much money in the economy, causing prices to spiral out of control and eroding the real value of all kinds of savings, from bank accounts to bond portfolios.

Central banks kept separate from the rest of the government precisely to hit the brakes when politicians went too far. That autonomy will likely be needed again someday, says McCulley, who helped guide Pimco through the 2008 financial crisis and came up with terms like “shadow banking” and “Minsky moment” to define it. “It just isn’t necessary now. So for now, let’s suspend it. ”In the pandemic, economists see the threat as coming from the opposite direction, with a higher risk of deflation. In slow-growing developed countries, policy has been tilted in this way for years. The challenge was to stimulate economies, not cool them down. When policymakers ran out of room to do so by lowering interest rates, they tried other ways. The effect was to gradually undermine the orthodox separation of monetary and fiscal policies. Looking back, it is difficult to see exactly when or when the Rubicon was crossed.

After Japan became the first country to hit zero rates in the late 1990s, its finance ministers stepped up deficit spending as central banks began buying up the resulting debt. Purchases were made through banks, not directly from the Ministry of Finance, and were billed as temporary, not permanent, units. Those nuances allowed policymakers to argue that monetization had not occurred. Critics were not persuaded. But the things they warned about, such as rising inflation or the flight from bond markets, never happened. After the collapse of 2008, the debate was repeated around the world as more countries combined larger budget deficits with the so-called quantitative easing. The Fed purchased Treasuries on the open market, through a select list of dealers, and other central banks made similar arrangements. And those policies have been taken even further in the current pandemic.

There was no real alternative, according to Stephen Roach, a tenured professor at Yale. “The economy is in the biggest hole it’s ever been in, so we need a massive fiscal stimulus,” he said. “The central bank has to step in to finance it.” That doesn’t mean there are no consequences, says Roach, a former non-executive chairman of Morgan Stanley in Asia. In the United States, the wave of spending backed by the Fed means that “inflation is likely to start rising after the virus,” he said. “Bondholders are always punished in a period of increasing inflation.”

Decades have passed since developed economies endured something remotely similar. Inflation has remained moderate or non-existent, no matter how much governments borrowed or central banks lent. Its long absence has spurred calls for even bolder policies to pull economies out of the fall of the virus, even if that means blurring the lines between debt and money even further.

In the European Union, for example, veteran investor George Soros has proposed that member states join forces to issue “perpetual bonds” that never have to be paid. He suggested that they could pay an interest rate of 0.5% or so. Lower that by half a point and the values ​​would be basically effective, says Alessandro Tentori, chief investment officer at Axa Investment Managers in Milan. “There would be no difference between a 0% perpetual bond and a currency.” If those steps are exaggerated, others are already underway. The Bank of England extended an overdraft to the Government. The New Zealand central bank said it was open to buying sovereign bonds directly. The Bank of Japan has been setting 10-year government debt at around 0%, a policy known as yield curve control, which can be more widely adopted. Governments and their central banks are unlikely to overtly convert the public debt in money, judging that the risks to monetary stability outweigh any benefit, according to Nicola Mai, portfolio manager at Pimco. “I don’t think that explicit cooperation is needed,” he says. “It is an implicit cooperation.” But the result is not so different: “The bank is effectively supporting the sovereign market, allowing the government to spend money.”

Original Note: Pandemic Bills Are So Big That Only Money-Printing Can Pay Them

