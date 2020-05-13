As American sports leagues grapple with when and how to get back into action after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, the Arizona governor has cleared the way there for competition.

Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday that the professional leagues would be welcome to resume operations, with limitations, in Arizona after Friday, when the state order to stay home expires.

“We have had conversations with leaders of some of these leagues, and everyone knows that they are welcome to operate, play and act in the state of Arizona,” Ducey said at a press conference, adding that sports would have to be played without fans in the stands and equipment would have to follow protection protocols to stop the possible spread of the virus.

Derrick Hall, president of the Major League Baseball Arizona Diamoddbacks, told the Arizona Republic that he was “pleased to hear the governor’s comments on the state’s willingness to allow sporting events in a controlled environment.”

The owners and players of the Major League Baseball are now discussing how to open the 2020 season.

The owners reportedly presented players with a proposal to start the season in early July in stadiums without spectators.

It remains to be seen whether players will accept or reject the plan due to security concerns or disagreement over compensation in the shortened season.

The NBA and NHL closed their seasons in March and are struggling over how they could resume the campaigns that would normally near their end.

The NFL has announced plans to start its 2020 season on time in September, but preseason preparations have been disrupted and teams’ facilities are closed amid guidelines for social distancing and orders to stay home, which vary in different states. and even in different counties.

