Pandemic and Q4 cause the fewest number of Mexican films in a decade – .

We have all witnessed the impact that the pandemic has had on the film industry, as well as on other types of companies at different levels that were considered non-essential. Without a doubt, entertainment outside the home such as theater, cinema and concerts is still suffering the ravages of what began to rise in March 2020. In the specific case of movie theaters, they have undergone constant changes since the decrease in its capacity until it is necessary to close its enclosures.

Perhaps those that suffered the most were the cinemas that did not belong to any chain, of which several were on the verge of being considered a total loss, especially due to the lack of support from the State and those in charge of culture in the country. It is true that the pandemic generated by COVID 19 was the main factor in the economic decline, however, an eye has also been placed on the current government and its few strategies to support art.

Although the general premieres, especially Hollywood, have begun to lift the Mexican box office as has been the case of the recent tapes The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85% or Fast and Furious 9 – 65%, for national productions it has been much more difficult to recover, and proof of this is the debut that Impossible Things had – 93% in seventh place at the box office with $ 1.4 million and 22.9 thousand attendees in total on its opening weekend.

On this occasion, the IMCINE has launched its Statistical Yearbook of Mexican Cinema 2020, as every year, where the graphs show the significant drop that occurred last year not only in premieres, but also in film production. Throughout various sections, the document presents the number of feature films that have been made with State support, being below what was produced in 2008. Only between 2019 and 2020 only 53 films were made, while from 2018 to 2019 there is a record 105 movies in total; According to the graph, from 2014 to 2019 had been the best years, in the last two decades, for productions with state support, being above the ninety films made per year.

For its part, private productions had achieved a quite remarkable increase between 2018 and 2019, reaching 111 films, and by 2020 it had a relapse with a record of just 58 tapes. As is evident, the pandemic also affected the race in theaters, so of the 223 titles that were able to hit the billboards last year, 47 were Mexican films. During those 12 months, 55 million moviegoers were reached. This reflected in percentages is seen as follows: there were 51% fewer premieres than in 2019, 84% fewer attendees and 78% less audience for Mexican cinema.

Regarding the international premieres that reached the screens of the whole country, the number generates a lot of noise, since the registry only shows 223 films in 2020 when 499 had been released in 2018. The last time such a number had been seen low in terms of premieres was in 1916 with 225 films. For its part, the national cinema obtained 47 films in total last year when in 2018 they had managed to premiere 115.

It is worth mentioning that, just as the premieres decreased during this year on the big screen, digital platforms became a better option to reach the audience. In the case of Netflix, 102 Mexican feature films were recorded in 2020, while the previous year it had only had 56. On the other hand, the company with the most national feature films is Claro Video with 838, which had a drop compared to the 2018 where it had 923 Mexican titles.