Pandemic already belongs to ‘the unvaccinated’, warns the United States

The COVID-19 outbreak in USA It is becoming “A pandemic of the unvaccinated”, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Friday.

Next week covid tests return to shopping centers

In an informational conference at the White House, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that cases in the country increased 70% last week, hospitalizations 36% and deaths 26%. Almost all hospitalizations and deaths are of unvaccinated people, he said.

The White House coordinator for COVID-19, Jeff Zients, agreed that the pandemic “mainly threatens unvaccinated people.”

There are 2,642,068 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mexico

He said that the government foresees an increase in contagion in the coming weeks because there are populations with low vaccination rates. Forty percent of the new cases last week were in four states, one in five in Florida.

However, he added, there are signs that the increase in cases is finally leading people in those populations to try to get vaccinated at rates higher than the national average.

emb