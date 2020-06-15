How can anyone understand who cannot hug his mother when she is dying? During the 2014 Ebola epidemic, the messages reaching citizens were based on prohibitions and obligations. No one bothered to explain to a terrified population what it was that was killing neighbors and family. And why they could not touch each other, keep the belongings of the deceased as a souvenir or why the traditions associated with funerals had to be modified.

Beth Ann Plowman works at Unicef ​​and is dedicated to assessing how the fight against epidemics has been. He studied what was done well and what was wrong in the response to the Ebola outbreak in Africa. “We realized that people had to be talked to, that communication had to go in both directions, or it would be useless for us to launch campaigns without listening,” he says. Only then, would it be possible for citizens to be part of the response against the virus. As a result of that experience, anthropologists and sociologists became involved in the specialist battalion that tries to contain disease outbreaks. A specific platform was even created to advise medical professionals on how to achieve the collaboration of the population. In the response against covid-19, these specialists have been involved in some of the field projects to raise public awareness.

Two other people who lived closely an epidemic accompanied Plowman a few days ago in a virtual dialogue organized by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Stephen Hutton was in charge of analyzing avian influenza actions for the World Bank and Maya Vijayaraghavan, of the Asian Development Bank, has lived through the coronavirus crisis from its first steps. The meeting was moderated by Ivory Yong who assured that “seeing the increase in crises and the impact they have, it is necessary to learn lessons.”

“With bird flu we were scared, but in the end it was less than expected. With covid-19, the nightmare has come true,” said Hutton. For this expert, the key is in the continuity of the projects. “The epidemic surveillance work must be stable, not limited to critical moments. In previous crises, resources have been allocated to manufacture laboratories or buy material and five years later, when everything has calmed down, they are abandoned,” he says. Vijayaraghavan supports this lesson: “Now there is a lot of funds poured into this crisis. But that support must go further. We must continue doing tests and diagnoses, train more laboratory technicians.”

In 2017, following the Ebola crisis, the African Union created the network of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The expert from the Asian Development Bank proposes the creation of a sister center in the region to contribute to the exchange of knowledge between countries. “Cooperation is essential. I remember that when news of the new coronavirus began to arrive, we immediately contacted the African Union to explain what had been most useful to them in dealing with Ebola,” says Vijayaraghavan. Asia is one of the hotbeds of emerging diseases due to its huge trade in wildlife. “There are differences between an epidemic and a pandemic, that has become clear with globalization, but at the same time, regional knowledge centers are especially important,” said Yong, of the IDB.

Mobile and food

Not getting it is important, but it is also important that people have something to eat during outbreaks. “Another lesson was that we should not only pay attention to the medical part, but also provide social support,” says Plowman of Unicef. The expert detailed the assistance network that has been launched in this crisis so that citizens receive support beyond health. “Education has also been taken into account. During this time, mobile applications have been created for school principals in some African countries in order to organize the return to school and to order supplies such as soap or thermometers in an agile way,” he explains.

Plowman said that according to his analysis, one of the most effective communication methods is to explain to children in classrooms notions about how to protect themselves from diseases. “Then they go home and they are the ones who instruct their family,” he said.

There was also room for self-criticism. Stephen Hutton recognized that in previous crises one of the big problems was the slowness with which large organizations operate. “Normally there are many procedures that serve to ensure that everything is done fairly and transparently, but that in emergency situations they can be of little use,” he admitted.

Trial and error. Not only after the crisis, but also during it. The three speakers agreed that actions must be constantly evaluated, as they are implemented. “If you propose to analyze everything afterwards, it is impossible for you to see the whole scenario. If you do not study and correct certain things on the fly, the procedures will not be improved,” said Plowman. Yong remarked: “The learning must begin already from the first stages”.

