The progression of the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, where 21,437 people have been infected, of which 561 have died, represents a significant danger to Haiti, Dr. Jean William Pape, co-chair of the Haitian multisectoral commission for the management of COVID, warned Thursday. -19.

Haiti, for its part, registers 58 deaths and 3,796 infected with the new coronavirus. “At first the pandemic was very well controlled. A very good job was done to control the borders and the airports that were closed, ”said Pape regarding some measures announced in mid-March after the first confirmed cases in both border countries.

However, in the last four weeks more than 30,000 Haitians residing in the Dominican Republic have returned to their place of origin.

Data provided this Thursday by the World Organization for Migration (IOM) indicates that, until June 7, 32,669 Haitians have returned from the pandemic from the Dominican Republic, where the Government assures that the virus is controlled and has already started the second of the four de-escalation phases.

According to the doctor, the Dominican Republic “has the wildest pandemic in the entire region. If we were an island, like Cuba, for example, we would have no problems. But the fact that we are next to the Dominican Republic and that this large number of Haitians is returning has become very difficult to control. ” According to Pape, if 10% of the more than 30,000 Haitians who have returned become ill, “there would be 3,000 infections because each of the contaminated infects an average of 3 to 4 people.”

“It is an explosive situation that we cannot control. Even if the Government had all the will in the world, it could not do it. It is a valve that is open, a valve that cannot be controlled, ”he insisted, noting that the neighboring country is unable to control the pandemic that is hitting it. It is an “extremely difficult situation (…). Whatever government they have, it will always be difficult for them to control the borders ”…

He admits that the lack of a legal repressive force to comply with the measures, makes the situation even more complicated, contrary to what happens in the Dominican Republic.

He understands that Haiti is a country with a high percentage of young people, in addition to being a tropical nation the disease is not “very intense”.

He believes that the virus may be changing, but warns that progress is being made “towards an upward trend in which the pandemic will gradually reach the provinces.