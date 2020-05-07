The negotiations for the purchase of the land where the new Roma stadium is to be built, located in the Tor di Valle neighborhood in Italy, were postponed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

Stadium should be built on a site located in the Tor di Valle neighborhood

The confirmation comes from the CEO of CPI Property Group, Martin Nemecek, explaining that the postponement was motivated by the economic situation on the planet and, in particular, the Italian one.

“The operation was postponed. We discussed, but we made no commitment. Under the financial conditions that we are talking about, it is not possible to conclude the contract,” explained Nemecek in an interview with the Czech newspaper “E1”.

The land would be acquired by real estate developer Radovan Vitek, owner of CPI Property Group and who has been negotiating with the entrepreneur Luca Parnasi group. The Czech tycoon should take on the Italian’s debt to Unicredit and therefore also buy the land.

Negotiation may resume in the future, but Vitek is expected to try to pay less than the 50 million euros initially earmarked for the land. It is worth mentioning that the talks have no direct relationship with Rome.

The project to build the new arena in Rome, which will have a capacity for more than 52,000 people, was approved by the Chamber in June 2017. However, the construction of the stadium is surrounded by corruption scandals, involving mainly Parnasi, city officials and from the Lazio region. The team, however, does not appear in any irregularity.

