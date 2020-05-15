Panchito, Espejito and “El Boni” are the new employees who help in the Quito Sur public hospital to sterilize medical instruments, ambulances and spaces through which the COVID-19 patients pass, and with which they try to minimize the risk of contagion among medical personnel.

“After a coronavirus patient leaves the hospital, these three robots disinfect the spaces where that person was“Said the deputy director of Epidemiological Surveillance and Infectology, Francisco Mora.

They also “help clean the instruments, biomedical team and biosecurity team of health personnel“Added the doctor.

These “faithful employees”, who are gaining weight in health medical centers around the world due to the pandemic, entered the hospital “template” last December, but COVID-19 has made them the true heroes of the moment.

“Now they are an indispensable part of the internal chats of the hospital, especially among the cleaning staff,” says Mora, evoking the almost personal calls made to them by WhatsApp groups: “There they say to drop the Panchito or the Espejito.”

“They have become something everyday and essential for them,” says Mora, laughing, and confesses that lately they even seem to have assumed part of his personality and that of two other doctors, Marco Bonifaz and Hugo Espejo.

All three run a hospital that has cared for 5 thousand patients with respiratory symptoms, and where currently about 400 are treated with coronavirus.

Quito South, dependent on the Ecuadorian Social Security (IESS), is a pioneer at the regional level in the incorporation of robotic intelligence for the disinfection of its environments.

It has two capsules for the transfer of patients, equal number of disinfection tunnels and the three robots.

