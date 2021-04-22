Pancakeswap overtakes Ethereum (ETH) as CAKE hits record highs

Decentralized exchange PancakeSwap has logged more than 2 million transactions in 24 hours, which has surpassed Ethereum’s 1.55 million 24-hour transactions.

The exchange has been steadily growing in daily transaction count as Uniswap (UNI) users were drawn in by its cheaper transaction fees.

CAKE reaches its highest point

As it continues to grow, the success has extended to its native token CAKE, which has recovered by more than 30% in the last 24 hours. This has allowed the token to reach a new record price level of $ 28.47.

More interesting still, since the token was introduced in September last year, it has gained more than 7,600%, starting from a low of $ 0.36 to more than $ 28. PancakeSwap operates on the Binance Smart Chain.

On a similar note, Binance Smart Chain reported over 6 million transactions, as roughly 20 percent of those transactions were executed within the same 24-hour window.

DappRadar data shows that PancakeSwap was the highest contributor, followed by Midex and Safemoon in second and third respectively.

Focus on low transaction fees

PancakeSwap co-founder Chef Hops commented on the development, stating that the main reason for the platform’s recent success is due to user retention.

He added that the platform community has been very supportive. Other than that, the platform’s focus on a user-friendly system and low transaction fees have made it more attractive to users, Hops reiterated.

He said that user retention has been very high, which is mainly due to the platform’s low transaction fees making it difficult for users to keep going.

The report also attributed the move to an increase in momentum from Safemoon, a BEP-20 token on PancakeSwap.

Safe moon has gained around 250,000 followers on Twitter in less than a month, making it the latest meme coin to make noise on social media. Some have even labeled it the new DOGE, as its interest and price continue to rise.

When it comes to daily volume, only Mdex and Uniswap are ahead of PancakeSwap among all decentralized exchanges. It is the first billion dollar project ever launched on Binance Smart Chain.