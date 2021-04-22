Ethereum is not going through its prime. And this has been the case for several months now, since an increase in the number of transactions on its Blockchain, added to the launch of the Binance Smart Chain, exposed the weaknesses of the cryptocurrency. However, it is no longer just the Binance Blockchain that surpasses the ETH figures, but now even PancakeSwap surpasses Ethereum in daily transactions, as commented by the application in the Tweet of the day:

Over the last 24 hours: Only the #PancakeSwap router = 2M transactions The whole of Ethereum yesterday = 1.55M transactions The craziest part? Looks like things are just getting started. pic.twitter.com/acZcTiMoqk – PancakeSwap 🥞 #BSC (@PancakeSwap) April 21, 2021

Ethereum loses to PancakeSwap

The Ethereum community faces many problems. The main one of them is, of course, the poor scalability of its chain. And it is that, as more and more people begin to use decentralized finance applications hosted on their Blockchain. Waiting times, and especially transaction fees, are getting higher, to the point of being prohibitive for many users.

This has led to the emergence of Ethereum’s second big problem: competition. Well, to take advantage of this weakness in the operation of Ethereum, the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, launched the Binance Smart Chain. Its own Blockchain for the creation of decentralized applications, which in just a few months has managed to become ETH’s main competition. Outperforming Ethereum in daily transaction volume.

PancakeSwap outperforms Ethereum in daily transactions. Source: CoinMarketCap

And one of the biggest signs of the crisis Ethereum is facing came to light yesterday. When the decentralized finance application hosted on the Binance Smart Chain, PancakeSwap, showed that it alone handles more transactions per day than Ethereum. Executing 2 million operations, while Ethereum only reached 1.55 million.

Thus, PancakeSwap has perfectly summed up Ethereum’s great challenge for the coming years. Well, now that only one of the applications of its main rival can exceed its entire Blockchain in number of transactions. The need to overcome the scalability problem as quickly as possible is more than clear. Running the risk of being definitively surpassed if not.

