PancakeSwap 2.0 arrives at its highest volume and introduces token burning

The leading DeFi protocol of the Binance Smart Chain, PancakeSwap will update its set of Smart Contracts to reduce costs, improve security as well as modify the number of CAKES that are burned in each swap.

PancakeSwap shifts at its peak trading volume

On April 20, 2020, the DeFi protocol on the Binance Smart Chain network exceeded 2.0 Million inside the PancakeSwap “Router”. It even exceeded 1.55 million transactions made solely on the Ethereum network, this according to data presented by Chef Fran, a member of the project’s core team. This led the price of $ CAKE to reach new all-time highs exceeding $ 28 USD.

The project currently has more than 2.9 billion USD as collateral and about $ 6.44 billion in volume in the last 7 days. The $ CAKE protocol governance token remains in third place with liquidity in excess of $ 2 trillion USD.

The project has become very important in Latin America, it offers easy access to various ways to obtain high returns at very low costs compared to other DeFi projects. PancakeSwap has gone from being a DeFi benchmark on the Binance Smart Chain to a strong Uniswap competitor, Ethereum’s main DEX.

The new version will update the smart contracts

PancakeSwap, like many DeFi projects, have a governance token functionality enabled that allows anyone to participate in the main decisions of the project. In addition to bringing improvements in incentives and security, it will modify the burning of tokens, the system that allows the value to be non-inflationary. With the new update, each swap (Exchange) will be made to burn tokens under the following scheme.

During the last days the community had the ability to choose from 4 different burning options with three main aspects:

Even with a slight increase in fees (to the benefit of CAKE holders), PancakeSwap’s commissions are lower than the traditional 0.3% used by almost all other DEX AMMs, mainly on the Ethereum network.

Option 4: “The great burn” commercial rate of 0.25%

The new version of PancakeSwap consists of migrate the set of smart contracts in order to improve incentives and lower current transaction fees. The migration will start from Friday, April 23, 5:00 AM UTC.

In case of not migrating to the new Liquidity Pools, users will stop receiving rewards. To achieve the migration correctly, you will only need the following:

Terminate the Liquidity Pool

Remove the tokens from the Liquidity Pool

Occupy the tokens for the new Liquidity Pool

Stake at the new Farms

New and old users can benefit from the large APRs offered by the new liquidity pools in the early days.

The Pancake Swap account is the main market maker of the Binance Smart Chain network with over 11,300 pairs generating over $ 2 million in commissions alone in just one day.

