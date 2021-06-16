Panaut suspended due to lack of budget; admit constitutional controversy

MEXICO CITY.

In the absence of a budget that does not affect its constitutional autonomy, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) granted a suspension to the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) so that it does not start with the creation of the National Register of Mobile Telephone Users (Panaut).

Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández decided to grant the suspension, by accepting for processing the constitutional controversy 71/2021, promoted by the telecommunications organization against the integration of that user registry.

In her argumentation, the minister decided that the IFT would be injured in its financial independence if it was forced to start up the Panaut, as it did not have the necessary budget, for which it suspended the second transitory article of the reform, in which it orders the body to integrate the registry with the 2021 budget.

“The suspension is granted for the effect that the IFT, in safeguarding its budgetary autonomy, does not carry out the actions aimed at affecting the assigned budget item, in order to deploy all those tending to install, regulate, operate and maintain the Panaut ”, Resolved the minister.

In its controversy, the IFT argued that it lacks the resources to integrate the registry and calculated that its creation would have a cost of approximately one billion pesos, since it must be a base that includes personal and biometric information of all users of a line mobile phone.

“With the granting of the suspension in the specified terms, the national security and economy or the fundamental institutions of the Mexican legal order are not affected, since it seeks to provisionally ensure the legal situation, the right or the interest of the plaintiff and avoid being cause him irreparable damage, ”argued Piña.

In the same resolution, published yesterday, the suspension of the transitory articles of the legal reform that gave rise to the Panaut was denied, since they only contain abstract, general and impersonal rules, which do not affect its budgetary autonomy.

This suspension only has effects for the actions of the IFT, while the merits of the controversy are resolved, as it is a different and independent judicial process from that of the amparos promoted by various individuals.