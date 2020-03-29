Adriano Panatta he is used to speaking clearly, knowing himself to be an authoritative voice in the world of tennis. The Italian who was Roland Garros champion 1976 He has asked the ATP, WTA and ITF to try to protect tournaments with the longest tradition and history, since they are the ones who bring something special to this sport. “It should not be more important to play anywhere in the United States than to do it in Rome or Paris. Institutions must take care of tournaments with more tradition. Roland Garros has done what he wanted because his history supports it, being 100 years old is something that few tournaments can say. For that same reason, the tournament in Rome must be rescheduled. It does not matter when, as if it is after Roland Garros, “he said in statements collected by Ubitennis.

.