The Association of Basketball Clubs of Greece has decided to proclaim as champion of the Greek league the Panathinaikos. The club led the competition with 18 victories and two defeats at the time of its suspension, last March, due to the coronavirus.

In addition, it has been decided to keep the two descending teams, PAOK and Aris of Thessaloniki, in the queen category, and to maintain both promotions, so that next season there will be a greater number of teams.

