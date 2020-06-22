The Euroleague has clearly and emphatically denied the formal request of the Panathinaikos to leave the Euroleague, since they have requested tests from the Greek club that demonstrate their financial capacity to face the sanction they would have for breaking the current contract that unites them with this competition. The Hellenic team, put up for sale for 25 million euros, will continue in the highest European competition since none of its leaders or sponsoring brands is willing to bear the cost of this penalty.

EuroLeague Reject Panathinaikos Athens ’request to transfer its EuroLeague Club License, due to the fact that no guarantee has been provided by the club that it will fulfill all associated commitments towards the other ten licensed clubs and Euroleague Basketball. – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 22, 2020