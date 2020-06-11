Just a day after the owner, Dimitros Giannokopulos, announced that it was putting the Greek club up for sale for 25 million euros, it has already sent an official letter to the Euroleague in which it shows its intention to leave the maximum European continental competition. The Hellenic team has spent years with a manifest enmity towards Jordi Bertomeu and the Euroleague, and everything indicates that they will want to join the Champions League, a competition organized by FIBA. They signed a contract with the Euroleague in 2015 that forced them to stay in the competition for ten years, but now they want to terminate it, for which a process that is not without obstacles is needed, according to AS.

“For the past two months Panathinaikos has been timidly and yet explicitly communicating with you (Mr. Bertomeu) stating its will to terminate the“ Licensed Club Contract ”with EuroLeague Properties S.A.” pic.twitter.com/lXHFUriFza – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 11, 2020