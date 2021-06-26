Panasonic sells stake in Tesla for $ 3.6 billion

By Sam Nussey and Shinji Kitamura

TOKYO, Jun 25 (.) – Panasonic Corp sold its stake in electric car maker Tesla Inc for about 400 billion yen ($ 3.61 billion) in the year ending March, a spokesman for the Japanese company said on Friday. .

The sale comes as the conglomerate seeks to reduce its dependence on Tesla and raise cash for growth investments.

Panasonic bought 1.4 million shares of Tesla at $ 21.15 in 2010 for about $ 30 million, a stake that was worth 730 million at the end of March 2020. The value of the shares has multiplied almost seven times since then. and the stock closed up 3.5% at $ 679.82 on Thursday.

Shares of Panasonic rose 4.9% on Friday, their biggest gain since January.

The sale of the stake will not affect the partnership with Tesla, a Panasonic spokesperson said.

The sale comes as the automaker is diversifying its own battery supply chain.

Tesla has struck deals with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, a unit of LG Chem, and China’s CATL, with . reporting that the latter is planning a plant in Shanghai near the automaker’s production base.

($ 1 = 110.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Tim Kelly, Sam Nussey and Shinji Kitamura; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)