Panasonic has introduced the new wireless headphones RZ-S300W and RZ-S500W with enhanced connectivity so your favorite music never stops playing. Both devices have been presented with a compact design where the comfort of use and the reliability of their Bluetooth connection prevail, while the RZ-S500W model adds noise cancellation to their features.

New Panasonic RZ-S300W and RZ-S500W

The new headphones presented today agree that both models have splash protection and integrate some MEMS microphones, which we already saw in the Technics EAH-AZ70W, and that thanks to a labyrinth cabinet structure eliminate sounds like wind to capture a better quality and detailed sound. In addition, the S500W uses beamforming technology to help further improve ambient noise suppression.

The Panasonic RZ-S300W will be available in black, white and green with a 17mm diameter and a weight of 4 grams for each handset with touch controls on its side. The RZ-S500W model will arrive in white or black, and has Dual Hybrid Noise Canceling, technology that manages to cancel the interior and exterior noise of the hearing aid, inhibiting the external sound with opposite patterns.

Panasonic has added a more reliable Bluetooth connection thanks to an independent left-right signaling system that keeps this connection stable with an adequate sound balance between both sides. They also have compatibility with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa.

Price and availability

The Panasonic RZ-S300W and RZ-S500W will be available from the end of June at a price of € 119 for the Panasonic RZ-S300W and € 179 for the Panasonic RZ-S500W.

