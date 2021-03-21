Panasonic renews Mutua Universal’s equipment

Panasonic, a world leader in technology, offers a wide variety of cameras according to customer characteristics. In the case of Mutua Universal, it has specific spaces for Teleconsultations. So it required a camera suitable for the characteristics and that would provide improvements to the system.

The high image quality offered by Panasonic cameras has resulted in a better evaluation and a more detailed diagnosis of patients

Mutua Universal, a mutual collaborator with Social Security. It has renewed the equipment (image and sound equipment) of its Clínica Online telemedicine system by incorporating Panasonic PTZ cameras.

Clínica Online is a pioneering service of Mutua Universal installed in its 126 healthcare centers. That allows patients to be visited telematically by the best possible specialist, in a second diagnosis.

Characteristics of the Mutua Universal healthcare centers

Since last January 1, the Online Clinic boxes in the Mutua Universal healthcare centers. They feature Panasonic AW-HE40H Full-HD cameras, equipped with a remote control system that allows the specialist physician to remotely control orientation and zoom.

Thanks to its high resolution and the integrated tilt and swivel function, it guarantees the ease and flexibility of the device. Therefore, the professional can observe and analyze possible pathologies with a high level of detail.

In this way, the patient can have an additional diagnosis in real time by the specialist, without the need to travel for a second visit, saving waiting times and minimizing risks in travel.

“The advanced features of the new Panasonic cameras will allow us to increase the level of quality and effectiveness of Clínica Online, a service that we have been offering for more than ten years with a very positive evaluation by patients and a constant increase in the number of visits. . The Clinic Online service has a high strategic value for Mutua Universal, as a pioneer entity in the development of telemedicine and in the application of new technologies for the continuous improvement of the care of our patients ”. Explains Román Pérez, director of Digitization and Technology at Mutua Universal.

How the Panasonic cameras project was made

In order to carry out the installation project in the required period of time and taking into account that there were offices throughout the national territory,

Spica coordinated with nine other leading companies in audiovisual installations that, working in parallel, undertook the installation on time.

After testing the remote diagnosis software. Mutua Universal technicians validated the equipment and all its professionals certified the leap in image quality provided by Panasonic PTZ cameras.

Result

As of January 1, 2021, Mutua Universal has had 126 Panasonic AW-HE40H Full-HD cameras. Which are distributed in its 126 health centers throughout the country. This equipment will be the main technological base of the Clinica Online healthcare service for the next 4 years. Other features of this model are the 1/2 3-type MOS sensor, 30x optical zoom (10x digital zoom + Digital magnifier). HDMI video output and audio input function and programming memory for up to 100 positions

As a result of the new reality, all industries are looking to renew themselves, and it is important to choose the best option. In the case of Mutua Universal, Panasonic was the one who resolved their conflict and made some improvements to the system.