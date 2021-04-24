Panasonic: new 2021 range of LED and OLED TVs

The new HCX Pro AI processor automatically optimizes image quality based on content thanks to artificial intelligence.

Panasonic takes its image quality and color accuracy beyond cinema, leveraging its expertise to further enhance the sports, gaming, and streaming experience. In addition, the company is committed to Android TV, adding models with this operating system in LED series and launches its new concept “Watch it, Live it”, focused on image quality and premium features that transport viewers to the center of the action.

Cinematic content

The new range of OLED televisions from Panasonic is made up of the JZ1500 and JZ1000 series, which join the flagship JZ2000. Available for the first time in 48 inches, these models share the color settings of Stefan Sonnenfeld, one of Hollywood’s most recognized professionals, thus allowing OLED televisions to once again be a benchmark for the display of film content.

In recent years, Panasonic has focused its efforts on creating much brighter OLED panels, making great strides in this regard. For the first time, the company includes the Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel in the JZ2000 and JZ1500 series, an important first for users who want to enjoy the best HDR performance.

All OLED TV series are equipped with the new HCX Pro AI processor, which integrates Artificial Intelligence. This new feature helps provide an optimal experience for users, as it can accurately detect what type of content is being viewed to automatically optimize image quality.

In addition to the new HCX AI Pro processor, the new OLEDs also feature Game Mode Extreme, which significantly reduces latency to one of the lowest figures in the industry for an OLED TV. This is the result of major engineering improvements made by Panasonic. All OLED models are also compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, a feature that ensures full synchronization between the TV and the device.

New LED televisions and Android TV

Panasonic also presents the new JX940 LED televisions (available in 75, 65, 55 and 49 inches) and the JX800 series (available in 65, 58, 50 and 40 inches) and that integrates Android TV.

The JX940 series is especially suitable for lovers of games and sports, and includes important new features such as the introduction of the HCX Pro AI processor, also available in 2021 OLEDs. The new processor automatically detects sports broadcasts and optimizes image quality . In addition, Intelligent Clear Motion also smooths out movements for a flicker-free viewing.

This new TV series also features a bright 120Hz HDR Cinema Display Pro panel, which offers wide viewing angles and is ideal for watching sports. In addition, Dolby Atmos manages to create surround sound that is distributed in a unique way throughout the room.

The JX940 series, which is available in 75, 65, 55 and 49 inches, also has a stand that is adjustable in different positions, which is perfectly adapted to sound bars. When the stand is placed in the open position, it is raised slightly to perfectly fit a soundbar, further enhancing the Panasonic LED TV experience.

With the intention of offering the best performance for gaming, Panasonic has included in the JX940 series televisions the new HCX Pro AI processor, which means that they will be compatible with HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), High Frame Rate (HFR) ) and with AMD FreeSync Premium.

JX800 TV: ideal for streaming and with Android TV

The new Panasonic JX800 TV series includes Android TV, allowing access to thousands of applications and games. Thanks to this technology, it is much easier to enjoy all kinds of streaming content and an infinite list of options. The Google Assistant is also available, which has been incorporated into the remote control and makes it even easier to access applications and content.

In addition to Android TV, Panasonic has introduced its HCX processor, which retains much of the ease-of-use of Panasonic’s my Home Screen operating system. As a result, this series offers picture quality that, combined with the HDR Bright Panel Plus, makes it the ideal choice for families and lovers of audiovisual content.

Support formats

Across Panasonic’s entire range of televisions for 2021, the company remains committed to premium features, such as Filmmaker Mode with Intelligent Sensing, which will be compatible with all models up to the JX800 series.

Regarding HDR formats, Dolby Vision IQ will be compatible with all OLED 2021 televisions and also with the JX940 LED series. On the other hand, Dolby Vision and the adaptive HDR10 + format will be included in all models up to the JX800 series, in addition to HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma.

Game lovers will be able to enjoy Game Mode Extreme on all models up to the JX940 series, with all the benefits of 4K High Frame Rate (HFR) and Variable Refresh Rates.

My Home Screen 6.0 operating system

All new models up to the JX940 series feature major improvements with the latest version of the my Home Screen 6.0 operating system. for Smart TV.

The new My Scenery feature, available on the new OLEDs and the JX940 series, allows users to choose from a wide selection of images and videos, or set their own to reflect any mood or time of day. This function is perfect for mindfulness sessions, moments of relaxation or before going to bed. In addition to LUMIX photos, LoungeV Studio videos are also available. My Scenery allows you to program the automatic power on, preset a favorite channel or which HDMI input you want to see.

In addition, the Dual Bluetooth connection allows the TV to simultaneously transmit to two connected devices, allowing for example two people at the same time to listen to a movie late at night through Bluetooth headphones without disturbing anyone.

All models except the JX800 are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In this way, users can access hundreds of options quickly and comfortably.

Among the novelties, the HDMI Signal Power Link also stands out, which allows the automatic turning on of the television from standby mode even for devices, such as PC, that are not compatible with CEC.

Minimalist and unique design

It is Panasonic’s firm intention to offer useful and practical products that are tailored to the needs of users. Along these lines, the circular and rotating base that Panasonic has incorporated into the 2021 OLEDs is noteworthy, which ensure comfortable viewing. In addition, this year, the company improves the design of its remote control in the OLED range, with a more rounded shape that makes it more ergonomic and comfortable to hold.

About HDMI2.1 compatibility

All models in the new range up to the JX940 series include two HDMI ports that are compatible with HDMI2.1 features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Frame Rate (HFR).

For the launch of the range, the compatibility of the HDMI ports with Full HD signals and [email protected] VRR. General support for 4K HFR signals is also planned, although in the case of 4K High Frame Rate and [email protected] VRR, only with half the vertical resolution. During 2021 we will launch a new firmware update that will give full support to 4K High Frame Rate.

