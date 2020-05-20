“Where there is work, there is hope,” fishing entrepreneur Kevin Gómez told a Efe in a port in Panama City this Wednesday when the gradual start of economic activities began in the country, the most affected in Central America by the COVID-19 pandemic

EFE –

The government of Panama It has divided into six blocks the gradual revival of the economy, practically paralyzed since the second week of March, and the first one establishes the opening today of retail sales at home, of technical services such as automotive mechanics and air conditioning, and artisanal and semi-industrial fishing.

“People are happy, because where there is work there is hope“Gomez said amid the bustle of the port, located in a sector of the peaceful Bay of Panama in which the famous and very visited Seafood Market also works.

Dozens of fishermen were there to resume their work. Many of them survived this week with government-issued bonds or food vouchers, said Gomez, who is the owner of several fishing boats.

The fishermen were very animated taking out the huge tuna very carefully so as not to damage the meat. The Seafood Market, which never closed amid the pandemic for being a food sector, was full of workers this Wednesday, all wearing masks and gloves.

But Gómez acknowledges that immediately the commercial movement “is not going to be the same as before,” and that to reach the levels prior to the pandemic, “it will take months.”

And so does Guillermo Santiago, the owner of a workshop specializing in air conditioners for cars that opened this Wednesday but without his four workers, who are processing the necessary safeguards before the authorities.

The gradual economic reopening has begun without the lifting of the national quarantine decreed on March 25, which restricts mobility by gender and personal identity number and limits it to two hours a day.

But non-essential activities and shops were closed in Panama two weeks before compulsory confinement, while essential ones, such as food, health, safety, transport, among others, have operated through a safe-conduct.

“My workers are waiting for the safe-conduct, I hope that tomorrow they can come, although I doubt that I can have the entire group working, for now I will be staggering them,” Santiago told Efe while organizing his forgotten work table.

Despite the shadows looming in the immediate future, this small businessman declares himself “a very optimistic person” and expresses his confidence that the situation in Panama It will improve with everyone’s work and responsibility.

“Without health we are nothing, so what I do is take care of myself, take care of my clients and my coworkers. We have everything organized, we are not a large workshop but we do meet all the specifications,” he assured.

Panama registered until Tuesday 252 deaths and 8,783 confirmed infections of COVID-19, the largest figures in Central America.

Authorities expect the Panamanian economy to decline by at least 2% this year, following a 3% expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, the lowest rate in a decade. EFE