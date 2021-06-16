Panama’s dream continues: they qualified for the final octagonal of the Concacaf



Panama qualified for the first World Cup in its history in 2018.

Photo: Kirk Irwin / .

Panama can continue dreaming of qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. And it is that the team led by the Danish Thomas Christiansen beat Curaçao 2-1 on the aggregate scoreboard.

🙌 CELEBRATE THE RANKING! Players and members of the # PanamáMayor 🇵🇦 coaching staff celebrate the qualification to the final phase of the octagonal with the fans who attended the match at 🏟 Ergilio Hato in Curaçao. # TodosSomosPanamá pic.twitter.com/ibVKVtsQ2F – FEPAFUT (@fepafut) June 16, 2021

Before playing the final play-off for get your ticket to the final octagonal, Panama had to surpass the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Dominica and Anguilla in points.

The teams waiting for the other three coming from the second round are Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico and the United States.

Panama suffered the match, especially in the first half when they couldn’t have the most possession of the ball; However, Curaçao failed to do damage with the ball Except for a shot that goalkeeper Luis Mejía could contain.

In the second half, it seemed like it was the opportunity to avoid suffering. The main referee signaled a penalty for the Panamanians before the 55th minute, but Édgar Yoel Bárcenas was wasted, who missed the shot, causing the visitors to fall apart.

The last part of the match would be electrifying, as Panama decided to take shelter while Curaçao, with impetus, tried to look for a goal.

After 90 minutes of suffering, Curaçao and Panama drew 0-0.