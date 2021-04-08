Panamanian Stephens guides Aragua to the South American group stage

04/08/2021 at 05:14 CEST

EFE / Caracas

The Aragua was imposed this Wednesday Miners by 1-2 in the duel of Venezuelan teams with a goal from the Panamanian striker Alfredo Stephens, and the Aurirrojo team advanced to the newest group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, which this edition has a new format. Stephens scored the target that put final figures on the scoreboard 45 minutes into the first half, after hitting a ball that was released by the Mineros goalkeeper, Héctor Pérez. That goal rescued Aragua from early elimination, since the overall series was then dominated by Mineros 2-1, who won the first leg three weeks ago 0-1. The global score of 2-2 favored Aragua for having scored twice as a visitor.

Mineros went ahead with the goal of the steering wheel Ely Valderrey just at 8 minutes, after his shot from outside the area deflected into an Aragüean defender and left goalkeeper Yhonatann Yustiz without room for maneuver. However, from 15 minutes on, Aragua took the initiative and pressed in search of the equalizer, which he found through the defender Daniel rivillo in 36. On that play, Rivillo stepped on the area and finished off with power and up a pass thrown from the right. The goal gave Aragua new energy, which continued to seek to unlevel the slate, which Stephens finally did when the first half expired.

In the second half, Mineros had greater control of the ball, but Aragua applied themselves in defense and joined their lines -which implied the sacrifice in defense of Stephens- to protect the 1-2 and advance to the first group phase of the South American Cup.

The other representative of Venezuela in the South American will be known on Thursday, when the Metropolitanos and Puerto Cabello meet in the central city of Valencia. Metropolitanos have the advantage in this tie after their hard-working 2-0 win three weeks ago.