An ant walks on the latex glove hand of Panamanian researcher Dumas Gálvez, who carefully observes the rapid movements of the insect. With great care, take it with tweezers and place it in a small container.

Gálvez, who has a doctorate in Ecology and Evolution at the University of Lausanne, in Switzerland, performs this simple operation in the bathroom of his house, where he has had to take the ants because he was unable to go to the laboratory of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI, for where it works.

To contain the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Panamanian government decreed a quarantine whereby men and women can only go out for two hours a day but on different days.

The measure has made Gálvez, 38, unable to visit the STRI laboratories in the canal area of ​​Gamboa daily, where he kept the insects at room temperature and humidity for study.

“They suggested that I bring them home, better to have them here and try to do something rather than let them lose,” Gálvez told ..

Luckily the house has two bathrooms, one unoccupied. I had to make two or three trips (to bring them) because there were too many ants, “he adds.

He says he moved the bugs in his own car because STRI vehicles were no longer usable due to quarantine measures.

At first he located them outside his home in Paraíso, a few kilometers from his work, where the weather conditions were more appropriate. However, the cats ended up knocking over some boxes where he kept them.

His Franco-Swiss wife, Emilie König, says she feels good about the presence of the ants in the house, where a 9-month-old son of the couple also lives.

“For me it is not unusual, I grew up in the field and I think it is very important to be able to support Dumas in his project as much as possible. I feel very good with these ants here. I find it great that they are here at home,” says König .

– “Not ideal” –

Gálvez collects ants with a pickaxe, shovel and oats, a product highly appreciated by these insects, which collect it from the ground and take it to their colony, thus revealing the location of the nest.

At STRI, it had colonies from the Pipeline Trail, a trail built by US soldiers during World War II, just outside of Panama City.

But Gálvez acknowledges that the bathroom in his house is not the most appropriate place. Despite having about 70 colonies, it does not have the same amount or variety to compare as in the laboratory, where they also enjoyed a diet and special care.

“The bathroom is not ideal because it is very hot, that has definitely caused a lot of death from the ants, even though I fan it. The temperature is quite high, but it was the only thing that occurred to me, the bathroom,” says Gálvez.

He especially regrets not having access to the laboratory to make the comparisons of the immune system.

– Lost scientific projects –

Gálvez’s research seeks to compare the immune system of ants collected in urban areas with those collected in forested areas. To do this, it infects them with a fungus and measures their survival.

The study will allow understanding how different climatic conditions and human activity affect the evolution of your immune system, which could open a new line of research in Panama related to natural threats from insects. Despite the difficulties, their study is not the one that faces the most problems due to the quarantine, according to account. Some scientific projects have been truncated, as the times and strategies necessary to carry them out have broken. “I have been lucky enough to work with ants and that I was able to bring them home, but there are people who, for example, have frogs and There is no way to take those animals away, “he says.” There are people who really did lose their projects, both intellectually and financially, “he says. “From mine, more or less something is rescued.”