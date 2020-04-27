The vice minister of the Presidency of Panama, Juan Carlos Muñoz, presented his resignation on Monday after the failed purchase of a hundred ventilators to treat patients with the new coronavirus, a case that is being investigated by the prosecution for alleged embezzlement.

Muñoz “has submitted his resignation, which I have accepted,” announced the president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, on his Twitter account.

The Panamanian government, through Muñoz, had promised to buy a hundred respirators for about 5.2 million dollars, which sparked public anger at the cost of the devices and the initiation of an investigation by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Cortizo praised Muñoz’s role: “Juan Carlos played a fundamental role in guaranteeing the supply of medical equipment and supplies in a correct way, under current conditions and world demand,” the president wrote.

Muñoz reported on Saturday that the company had finally decided to cancel the order due to high global demand, but acknowledged that the Panamanian government decided to buy the respirators “at $ 49,000 (per unit) to have them here in 10 days.”

Panama blames high prices on strong global demand for these crucial devices to save the most serious patients with COVID-19.

Several medical advisers working with health authorities to curb the pandemic had already expressed doubts about the cost of ventilators.

Panama, with 167 dead and more than 6,000 infected, has the highest number of deaths and infected by the new coronavirus in Central America.

Hours before Muñoz’s resignation, Cortizo had written on Twitter that the prosecution, the comptroller and the judicial body “have to act and not hide” possible cases of corruption because “transparency and accountability” for the use of public funds “strengthens democracy”.

“We cannot continue distracting ourselves with the noise, we have to keep moving forward … we are not going to falter in continuing to acquire the equipment,” said Vice President and Minister of the Presidency, José Gabriel Carrizo.

“Transparency and honesty are not quarantined, what we must quarantine is politicking,” added Carrizo.