The truckers union of Panama rejected this Thursday (05.21.2020) due to inconvenience, an agreement reached by the Panamanian and Costa Rican governments to mobilize cargo under strict sanitary measures by the Covid-19, and announced that it will continue to block the main border crossing between both nations.

“I don’t think we accept that, because it doesn’t suit us at all. For the time being, the border will remain closed, until a more favorable »agreement is reached, said the president of the Association of Cargo Carriers of Panama (ATRACAPA), René Paredes.

At least fifty Panamanian truckers have kept Paso Canoas blocked since May 17, in rejection of the measures that since May 18 restrict the transit of international cargo transportation through Costa Rica.

Also read: Costa Rica: Borders are not closed for cargo transportation

Panama and Costa Rica separately announced that they had reached an agreement that allows Panamanian carriers to circulate through the neighboring country, which established the restrictions after detecting that fifty drivers – of various nationalities – were infected with Covid-19 and prevented their entry.

Agreement between authorities of Costa Rica and Panama will help to decongest the region’s borders https://t.co/klnp7qQs7A – Presidential House 🇨🇷 (@presidenciacr) May 21, 2020

Costa Rica reported last night that with the agreement reached, Panamanian carriers will be able to unload and load in specific fiscal warehouses and then they will have to return to Panama under an epidemiological surveillance scheme that includes points for them to make stops and a time limit for their stay in the country , which includes rest hours.

It may interest you: El Salvador revives the issue of the ferry with Costa Rica in the face of blockade on land borders

Carriers’ response

Paredes cited logistical problems with the measure of delivering the merchandise to some 20 authorized warehouses in Costa Rica so that later a Costa Rican trucker would make the delivery, after the fact that Panamanians could only be on Costa Rican soil for 72 hours. The Government of Panama «negotiated all this without consulting the Panamanian transport sector, and the Costa Rican is again in favorable conditions. You can freely enter »Panama, he claimed.

Binational agreement, Panama-Costa Rica. #UnidosLoHacemos pic.twitter.com/ren6OYiqB7 – aduanaspanama (@aduanaspanama) May 21, 2020

For his part, the president of the Logistics Business Council (COEL) of Panama, Antonio García-Prieto, said that -after an analysis of the agreement- it is “evident” that it favors Costa Rica, and urged the Government of Panama to renegotiate it . He argued that there is an “imbalance” in the agreement because “there is not enough time to withdraw cargo from Costa Rica and bring them to Panama by Panamanian carriers. In addition, the clients that are in Costa Rica are going to be handled through Costa Rican transport ».

love (efe, rangefinder)