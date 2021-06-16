Panama will present a proposal for a Bitcoin Law in July

Gabriel Silva, Deputy of the Congress of Panama has announced that they will present to the Congress a Bitcoin law proposal for Panama. The first time he made the intention public was on June 7, 2021, the day on which the proposal presented by Nayib Bukele on the Bitcoin law went viral.

On July 7, he quoted that he was going to present a proposal in the Assembly:

Later on June 9, he expressed his will to build a bill, in which people could get involved, directly with proposals or suggestions for the possible new Panamanian legal framework:

“For those who are interested in contributing, in addition to contacting me by mail, you can join the group that we have created in Telegram. We are receiving ideas, suggestions and opinions to build a project together with the community ”.

Legal feasibility

Contrary to other Central American countries in which there is a state regulatory figure in economic matters exercised by the central bank of each country; the opposite is the case with Panama. This country does not have a central banking institution.

Panama’s current constitution prohibits ordering only certain currencies as legal tender, which could facilitate the incorporation of Bitcoin as a currency.

Latin American Dollar

Although the content of the proposal is still unknown, Panama can adopt without any inconvenience any legal tender if so agreed by the congress by majority.

Panama tax regime

The monetary regime was born in 1904, in it the US dollar was recognized for the first time as legal tender. Panama enjoys a fiscal scheme in which although the official currency is the Balboa, it only has coins and no bills.

The currency that circulates is the Dollar. Although legally it is said that two currencies converge in Panama. There was only one Balboas broadcast in 1941.

Is the dollar dying in the world?

According to Max Kaiser, it will do so progressively. He estimates that BTC is close to dominating the metals market.

Dollar weakness

The analyst argues that Bitcoin will exceed the value of silver in the coming months and that it will reach half of the gold market capitalization during the year 2021.

“Once Bitcoin overtakes gold, only the dollar would be left, and the essence of Bitcoin is that it is a definite predator.”

