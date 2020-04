PANAMA CITY, Apr 10 (.) – Panama reported 222 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the number of those infected to 2,974, while deaths rose to 74, eight more than the previous day, authorities reported. Health.

The director of Epidemiology, Lourdes Moreno, reported that the increase in cases is due to the massification of 13,648 screening tests nationwide.

(Report by Elida Moreno. Written by Raúl Cortés Fernández)