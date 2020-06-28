Medical personnel carry out tests for coronavirus on June 18, 2020, in Panama City (Panama). . / Welcome Velasco

Panama, Jun 27 . .- Panama registered again this Saturday, for the second time in the week, the record number of 17 deaths from COVID-19 in a single day and 753 new cases of the disease, bringing the number to 592 deaths and 30,658 the accumulated number of confirmed infections after 111 days of pandemic in the country.

The Panamanian Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported in its daily data count that there are 868 patients hospitalized and of these 727 are in the ward and 141 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nationwide.

In home isolation with mild symptoms, 13,828 people are counted, of whom 13,116 are at home and 712 in hotels that function as hospitals, while 15,370 patients have recovered.

According to the breakdown of deaths recorded this Saturday, 13 correspond to patients over 60 years of age, of whom 11 had risk pathologies associated with chronic diseases.

Panama registered for the first time last Thursday more than 1,000 new cases and 17 deaths in a single day due to COVID-19.

According to the age range, people over 60 years accumulate the highest number of deaths (432).

The Central American country registers an escalation of COVID-19 cases, a situation that has been linked by the authorities to the gradual opening of economic activity and the performance of more screening tests, especially in the outbreaks of the disease identified in the capital. and adjacent areas.

To date, a cumulative total of 122,668 COVID-19 contagion detection tests have been performed, of which 89,143 have been negative.

The tests per million inhabitants amount to 28,670, with 2,365 new samples carried out in the last 24 hours, for a positivity of 32%.

Panama continues with a slow revival of economic activities, although non-essential trade, restaurants, hotels, education, and cultural and sporting events remain closed.

The authorities of the Minsa and the also state Social Security Fund (CSS) reiterated their efforts today to maintain joint work in order to design and execute coordinated actions to fight the new coronavirus.

The actions that are carried out in the most affected areas of the country are also evaluated, with the idea of ​​establishing the traceability of the cases and thus being able to cut the chain of transmission of the disease.

The inhabitants of the capital and nearby areas have restricted mobility by gender and two hours a day according to their personal identity number due to the high incidence of COVID-19, while in the rest of the country there is a night curfew.