Panama, May 20 . .- Panama registered 6 deaths from COVID-19 and 110 new cases, to bring the deaths to 287 and the confirmed infections of the disease to 9,977, which was detected in the country on March 9, they reported this Wednesday the health authorities.

The Ministry of Health of Panama (Minsa) detailed in a statement that 332 patients are hospitalized, 264 in the general ward and 68 in the intensive care units (ICU), and 6,194 patients who have recovered.

The report indicates that in home isolation with mild and moderate symptoms are 3,164 patients, of whom 680 have been transferred to hotels that temporarily function as hospitals.

Regarding the detection tests for contagion by COVID-19 in Panama, 52,641,826 have been carried out so far in the last 24 hours.

Of the total number of tests carried out, 77% were negative and 23% positive, which include first and second samples to confirm infection.

The authorities reported that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labor agreed on a strategy to implement the basic guide for the creation, registration and operation of the health and hygiene committee for the prevention and care of COVID-19 in companies, with a view to the gradual revival of the economy.

“This tool will allow progress towards the new normality and each committee must obtain certification from both ministries to guarantee the well-being of the personnel in each of the companies,” according to official information.

The economic revival of the country has been divided into 6 blocks, the first one – online commercial sales, technical services and automotive mechanics, and artisanal fishing – opened since May 13 but without ending the indefinite quarantine in force since March 25, which restricts the mobility of the population by two hours a day by gender.

The opening of the second block, which includes construction, industry and non-metallic mining, activities in sports and social areas with 25% capacity, and places of worship (churches), is under study.

