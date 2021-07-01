Panama national team presents a positive case for Covid-19 prior to the game vs Mexico

The Panama National Team reported that it has presented a positive case for Covid-19 within the squad prior to the preparation match against the Mexican National Team towards their participation in the 2021 Gold Cup.

Through Twitter, the Panamanian team led by the coach Tomas Christiansen Tarín released the results of the PCR tests, finding a positive case of coronavirus in the soccer player Michael A. Murillo.

“We inform that the PCR test on our player Michael A. Murillo yielded a positive result. Murillo is asymptomatic and will be quarantined under the supervision of the Medical Department. José Luis Rodríguez will also quarantine because he is a direct contact. His result was negative.”

“The rest of the tests to the delegation were negative. The vs continues with its usual programming starting at 8:30 pm,” they wrote.

Given this, the preparation game between the Mexican National Team and the Panama National Team has been rescheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Central Mexico time by the signal of Aztec TV Y TUDN.

