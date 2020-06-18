For the third time, Panama extended the suspension of international flights until July 22, due to the emergency caused by the coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Authority (AAC) reported in a statement.

Aeronáutica explained that the suspension of flights will continue from 11:59 p.m. from June 22 to all international flights of commercial passenger aviation and general passenger aviation, extending until next July 22.

Also read: Panama extends for 30 days plus suspension of international flights. Find out what the exceptions are

The Panamanian Government ordered to suspend the arrivals and departures of international flights since last March 22, for which only humanitarian and cargo flights have been carried out.

«Recently the Civil Aviation Authority installed the Commission for the Reactivation of Air Transport, where strategies are analyzed to implement in a safe and reliable way the biosecurity protocols established by the Ministry of Health. In the same way, the institution has had a conversation with the different unions of the health, aviation, hotel and tourism sector, “reads the statement.

Read also: Airlines will resume operations in Nicaragua until July

This situation would affect Copa Airlines, whose central operation center is Panama, which would jeopardize the possibility that it will fly to Nicaragua again on July 3, as reported by the United States Embassy in Managua in an update. of information for its citizens on restarting airline operations in the country.

This measure has been applied in different countries to try to stop the virus that emerged in China and that has caused 436,899 deaths worldwide and 8.03 million infected. In Central America alone, 47,927 confirmed cases are recorded and the deaths of 1,312 people are reported, with Panama being the country with the most cases (21,422) and the most deaths (448).

It may interest you: Nicaragua will lose 67% of the airlines that connect to the world. This will happen with the tickets