Panama is one of the countries that has chosen to close borders as a security measure against the coronavirus. Which sounds logical if Panamanian leaders consider it necessary to save lives. But of course, this has its consequences … A consequence that has a group of 40 festivalgoers stuck on the beaches of Panama who attended the Tribal Gathering Music Festival.

As Vice reports, these people remain stranded for more than a month after the festival closed down all government activities. It was on March 12, three days before the tribal meeting ended, that the Panamanian government issued a state of emergency due to the pandemic, closing the entire country and leaving them to their own devices.

The travel ban went into effect on March 30 and was recently extended until May 22. As a result, some 40 Tribal Gathering assistants and staff are still trapped in Panama as of April 27.

On the positive side, those who stayed on the festival grounds have been able to obtain food and medical supplies from local merchants. But as Peter Grant, a festival volunteer to The Guardian, narrates, there have been other kinds of problems. “It rained non-stop for a few days. There was no sewer system and it was pouring disgusting water everywhere. ”, said.

Some other festival goers claim they have everything they need to be happy and that there could be worse places to quarantine. And we don’t know if we want to be with them anymore …

Most of the attendees are of American and European nationality, but say they have received little assistance from their respective embassies. “They always gave us the same options every time, saying ‘hang in there’ or giving us options of expensive hotels in Panama City with no means of getting there. And there were no options for flights home ”Grant explained.

For you to see for yourself, Vice released a short documentary video on Tribal Gathering and the situation of people who have been stranded:

See on YouTube

