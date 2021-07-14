Panama Canal Transit Grows With Global Trade Rebound

. videos

Central America goes hungry again

Panama City, Jul 14 . .- Central America suffers from hunger again, with 10% of its population unable to access basic food for their daily activities and with Guatemala in the most critical situation, after almost 20 years reducing those alarming figures. This was stated in an interview with Efe by the subregional coordinator for Mesoamerica and representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Panama and Costa Rica, the Brazilian Adoniram Sanches. “Central America showed a rebound in hunger. Poor diet is growing again after almost two decades of decline,” he explained. Sanches pointed out that 10% of the population of Central America, with around 50 million inhabitants, suffers from severe food insecurity, that is, hunger, and that 41% suffers from moderate food insecurity, “high” figures based on the report ‘Estado of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 ‘by FAO. Central America had not registered these numbers in the last 20 years, although since 2017 there has been a slight gradual increase in famine, since it ranged between 7.4% -the lowest figure, reported in 2010- and 8.1% -the highest. , in 2019-, according to the report. Hunger rates vary according to the country: while Guatemala registers 18% of its population, of some 16.3 million people, with hunger, Panama managed to maintain the famine rate at 7%, of its 4.2 million people. population. “Panama was a great achievement in keeping those 300,000 people (…) in a context where everything is increasing,” he explained. PANDEMIC, CLIMATE CRISIS, DRY CORRIDOR AND COVID, THE SUM OF FACTORS “We are concerned that there is a food crisis within the health crisis,” he added. Sanches explained that this increase in famine in Central America is due to three main factors: the covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and conflicts. The coordinator recalled that the region “in the last 10 years has experienced two hurricanes -Eta and Iota- 6 droughts and a pandemic.” And he expressed his concern about the Dry Corridor, an extension of the Pacific coast exposed to prolonged stages of droughts and also catastrophic floods. Some 10 million people live along the Dry Corridor, which stretches through El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama, the vast majority dependent on agriculture and food insecure. And, according to Sanches, it is the three main countries of the Corridor, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, that register the highest rates of hunger. “It is an issue that affects us a lot,” he added. IT IS NOT A PROBLEM OF PRODUCTION, BUT OF ACCESS “It is quite proven that the problem (with hunger) is not one of production but of economic access and resources to find food,” said Sanches. “The citizen with five or ten dollars finds food on the corner,” he added. For this reason, he proposed the creation of “an internal production strategy to have access” to food, since Central America is a region that produces and exports basic foods, such as coffee. For example, “Guatemala has a large group of hungry people, it is a carrier of coffee, watermelon and melon,” so from FAO “we support family farming,” said the coordinator. THE POOR, THE MOST AFFECTED: WOMEN, INDIGENOUS AND AFRO-DESCENDANT In Central America, those most affected by the high figures of food insecurity are the population with the least economic resources, who experience the greatest difficulties in accessing basic foods. “The poorest are those who suffer the most from hunger”, in Central America, where the majority of the population is of low income, since a part of them live in rural areas and only eat what they produce, generally corn and beans, which is called subsistence farming. Sanches explained that even in the midst of this inequality, within the social strata, there are groups that are hit twice as “women, indigenous people and Afro-descendants.” “We are talking about the fact that in Central American countries, 10% do not have the necessary calories to maintain a daily activity,” he concluded. Ana de León .