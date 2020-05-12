The interoceanic bridge that allows the crossing of deep draft ships from the Caribbean to the Pacific Ocean crossing South America, through the Isthmus of Panama, is running out of water.

According to information from the Canal Authority (ACP), this seaway, which began to be used 106 years ago, had a 20% reduction in its water level.

The legal authority that administers this route clarifies that the shortage of rain that occurred last year put the locks mechanism that moves ships between one sea and another into problems. For this.

This has caused the ACP, since 2019, to reduce the crossing of daily ships in the Canal, as a measure to save water. At the same time they also reduced the draft of the ships that cross it.

According to information from the BBC, since last February, the ships that cross the Canal pay a toll of $ 10,000 for the fresh water they consume and this rate varies according to the size of the ship.

In addition to this fee, the cost of paying water from Lake Gatún is added, which supplies the liquid for the daily crossing of each ship for the 33 kilometers of the rainwater route, which also varies in price, according to the level of the liquid that it has said lake to fill the channel.

The ACP informed the BBC that, earlier this May, the measures adopted for the crossing of smaller ships and the reduction of traffic were paying off and the water level of the lake was recovering, which has allowed ships with a greater draft will be authorized.

However, the meteorologists of Panama still do not agree if the rainy season that is about to start this year will allow normal transit of ships in the Canal or the drought of last year will hinder the use of the channel.

Why does the Panama Canal need fresh water?

This great aqueduct, built at the beginning of the 20th century, had a technical problem when it was manufactured, and it is that it has an elevation above sea level, which forced the construction of a series of gates that must be filled between them with fresh water from the artificial Gatun lake, as boats ascend the canal.

The lake is located above the level of the canal and, each time a ship crosses, water is injected into the locks to fill them with each other so that each ship can advance to cross the Canal.

The crossing of each ship uses about 50 million gallons of water, which would be equivalent to filling 75 Olympic pools each time a ship crosses the Canal.

Normally about 35 boats cross the road, which means that 2,625 Olympic pools are used in approximately one day.

Given this great use of water, a series of modifications were made to the locks, such as the construction of large tubs that allow less liquid to be used; however, the decrease in rain that occurred in the middle of last year is causing the lake to dry up, so it was decided to charge boats for the water they use when crossing the canal.

According to the authorities that administer the canal, the quota for water used by each boat will be maintained, regardless of whether there is a drought or not. Well, there was an increase in earnings from the crossing of ships with this quota.

“According to official data, at the end of fiscal year 2019, a record figure of 450 million tons of cargo circulated between the two oceans and annual revenues reached US $ 3,365 million, the highest since 1914” the BBC details.

Almost 6% of world trade passes through this channel, that is to say that every year, more than 12 thousand ships cross from one side to the other to carry their goods or passengers on more than 140 routes to more than 160 countries, and although the virus does not It has managed to significantly reduce naval traffic, the doubt, the question arises whether it will maintain the normal transit of cargo ships through the Canal and also the challenge of keeping it operating in the face of the risk of contagion.

