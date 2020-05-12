The Panamanian government announced on Monday a timid reopening of some sectors of its economy, at a time when the country has the highest number in Central America of those killed and affected by COVID-19.

“The first block that we are going to be opening (ndlr: opening) and that begins this Wednesday, May 13 is made up of retail sales” carried out in electronic commerce operations, announced the Minister of Commerce and Industries of Panama, Ramón Martínez .

Mechanics workshops, spare parts, technical services will also reopen and industrial fishing and aquaculture will be allowed, Martínez added in a public appearance.

The official indicated, without giving dates, that in a second phase the reactivation of the construction sector, non-metallic mining and industry will be allowed. In addition, religious services and sports activities may be carried out under certain conditions of social isolation.

Subsequently, retail and wholesale trade, car sales, professional and administrative services, hotels, restaurants and air transport would be opened.

However, it is “difficult” to move from one phase to another, said the representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Gerardo Alfaro.

“I would say that a minimum of a couple of weeks is what I would expect depending on the sensitivity of the indicators and the response of the citizens,” added Alfaro.

Despite this timid reopening of the economy, quarantine measures will continue in Panama, whereby men and women can leave for two hours a day but on different days.

Until this Monday, Panama registered 249 deaths and more than 8,600 infections by the new coronavirus, in the worst records of a Central American country.

The Panamanian authorities justify the figures due to the high number of tests being carried out in the country.

According to the Minister of Health, Rosario Turner, while worldwide 7% of people who have COVID-19 die, in Panama that percentage of lethality is reduced to 2.8%. In addition, it alleged that half of the hospital beds are free to attend new cases.

Quarantine and social distancing measures in Panama “have been favorable” for the gradual restart of economic activity, Turner said.