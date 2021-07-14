Panama and Qatar offer spectacular duel in Gold Cup

HOUSTON.

The selections of Qatar and Panama drew 3-3 this Tuesday on the first date of Group D of the 2021 Gold Cup, in a match played at BBVA Stadium in Houston, which started two hours late due to heavy rains.

In an intense, fast-paced and memorable second part, Akram Afif (48), Al Moez Ali (53) and Hassan Al Haydos (63, penalty) scored for Qatar, invited by Concacaf for this edition of the Gold Cup.

For Panama, which was able to tie the match up to three times, Rolando Blackburn (51.58) and Eric Davis (78, penalty) scored, in a game without speculation where the two teams looked without complexes, and with good ball handling, the rival goal.

With this result, Qatar and Panama, waiting for the duel between Honduras and Granada, lead Group D with a point.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.