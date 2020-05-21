Panama.

José Tapiero is 41 years old, 21 of them being a carrier through Central America, and he never imagined being trapped on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua after testing positive for COVID-19: “they have abandoned us,” he tells Efe by phone locked in his truck.

He says it nervous, with some fear but above all desperation. Six days ago, he arrived at the Las Tablillas immigration control, without symptoms, and a health team performed the swab test required to enter Costa Rica. They informed him 48 hours after he and two other Panamanian truck drivers tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“They told us we couldn’t cross to Costa Rica. Nicaragua pulled us out of the line and isolated us on one side of customs, “said the Panamanian driver, who until now has only mild symptoms such as a sore throat and loss of sense of taste, but has a complication: he is diabetic.

In Las Tablillas there are almost a hundred trucks lining up. The realization of COVID-19 tests Since May 5 and the entry into force last Monday of two Costa Rican decrees that restrict the transit of foreign cargo drivers through Costa Rica have produced the agglomeration.

In total, there are around a thousand trucks trapped at border crossings between Nicaragua and Costa Rica, the latter country that has been internationally praised for its response to the pandemic since it only has 10 deaths and 882 infections, and that it defends its measures in the border to tackle the COVID-19 despite the regional rejection.

The Costa Rican authorities have prevented the entry into their country of fifty carriers of various nationalities that have tested positive for the COVID-19 test.

Panama, where fifty trucks are stopped on the borders with Costa Rica, asked this country to resolve the situation immediately, while Central American businessmen warned of an imminent shortage of supplies and food in the region if restrictions are not lifted ethics.

“If something happens to us, it is Costa Rica’s fault,” said Tapiero, isolated along with Panamanians Hernando Garrido and José Nemesio, all with their respective trucks.

Life between two seats and without medical attention

“We are lying and abandoned, we do everything on top of the trucks, we eat and sleep, we cannot go out,” Tapiero says, speeding up the words, when he recounts that together with his companions they make life in the small cabin of the truck driving area, two seating.

The drivers who line up at Las Tabillas offer them small amounts of food and water throughout the day. The Panamanian Embassy It has provided medical supplies and basic food and the Nicaraguan government has provided them with “very strong” antibiotics, but no one has given them medical attention, according to Tapiero.

“How are we going to heal if we are inside the trucks?” Asks Hernando Garrido.

To return to Panama a humanitarian corridor

The situation of the three truckers is bordering on despair: they want to return “as soon as possible” to Panama with their trucks, which they are not ready to abandon in Nicaragua, because “now that the virus has not yet evolved much and we still have strength” to drive

“Definitely, if this continues I will see what I do on my own. This is not fair, we are sick,” said Tapiero, who was willing to serve his quarantine as one of hundreds of patients who are in hospital hotels in Panama, the most affected in Central America by COVID-19 with 281 deaths and 9,867 infections.

The president of the Logistics Business Council (COEL) of PanamaAntonio García-Prieto told EFE that they have proposed to the authorities the creation of a “humanitarian corridor” to facilitate the return of the truckers.

“They need medical attention. Nicaragua has them confined in a yard doing their quarantine in the truck, but Nicaragua has no problem in that our drivers can get out, I think it is just something to talk about,” said García-Prieto.

.