Panama 3-3 Qatar LIVE ONLINE for the Gold Cup: Date, time and TV channels | SEE THE Gold Cup ONLINE FOR FREE

MINUTE BY MINUTE | Qatar meets Panama in what will be one of the last duels of the first date for the Concacaf Gold Cup. See how to follow it LIVE and LIVE on TV.

ConcacafAnibal Godoy, member of the Panamanian National Team (Photo: .).

TODAY | LIVE | The Group D of the gold Cup that organizes the Concacaf enters into competition with what will be the duel that the selections of Qatar Y Panama. This game will take place in the BBVA Stadium in Houston TODAY, Tuesday July 13, from 18:00 Panamanian time and with transmission LIVE Y LIVE from ESPN 2 (Panama), FlowSports for all Caribbean, in addition to TUDN in order to Mexico Y USA, among other channels. You can also see ONLINE through YouTube CONCACAF or Facebook CONCACAF, from any part of the world.

It will be the first time that the Asian team will have to star in the event as a guest. Let us remember that the Qataris obtained the title of the Asian Cup in 2019 as their only achievement more than important. Those led by the Spaniard Félix Sánchez Bas, who the following year will play their first World Cup as host, have defeated El Salvador before this premiere by the slightest difference.

In the other part appears the Panamanian team, which will be facing for the ninth time in a row the presence within this competition, that number being the total of their participations. It must be said that “Los Canaleros” managed to be finalists of the United States champion in 2005 and 2013. Another Spaniard, in this case Thomas Christiansen, is the coach of “La Marea Roja”, who lost 3-0 to Mexico in their last friendly .

Qatar vs. Panama: when and what time do you play for the Gold Cup?

Qatar Y Panama they will face TODAY Tuesday July 13. The duel between both squads is agreed at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and will take place at the BBVA Stadium in Houston.

Hours by country

Argentina: 20:00 hours by YouTube CONCACAF and Facebook CONCACAF

chili: 19:00 hours by YouTube CONCACAF and Facebook CONCACAF

Colombia: 18:00 hours by YouTube CONCACAF and Facebook CONCACAF

Jamaica: 18:00 hours by FlowSports

Mexico: 18:00 hours by TUDN

Canada: 18:00 hours by OneSoccer

Honduras: 18:00 hours by ESPN 2 and Deportes TVC

Nicaragua: 18:00 hours by ESPN 2

Panama: 18:00 hours by ESPN 2

Costa Rica: 17:00 hours by ESPN 2

The Savior: 17:00 hours by ESPN 2 and Channel 4 TCS

Guatemala: 17:00 hours by ESPN 2

USA: 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET by TUDN, Fox Sports 1 and UniMás