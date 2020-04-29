The sports organization invited nutritionists Gloria Inés García and Aurora León to give recommendations so as not to neglect food during quarantine.

Enclosed, but well fed …

In order that athletes from the continent, as well as children and young people have a good nutrition during the stage of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Panam Sports summoned two nutrition professionals to launch the # QuédateEnTuTalla campaign.

For what the Colombian Gloria Inés García and the Mexican Aurora Lion will be in charge of pass on their nutrition expertise around sport because During quarantine, it is common for athletes and the general population to neglect their diet.

The American sports body reported that both specialists will be this Thursday via digital platform for talk about it And of course give recommendations as to how to eat certain foods.

“The more time athletes spend at home, the inactivity and the increase in hours in front of the television or the computer, are key when eating poorly and falling into nutritional imbalances that can affect them ”, he pointed out Panam Sports.

Under the motto of “# QuédateEnTuTalla: Nutrition and Food in time of Pandemic“The two specialists will be able to interact with the athletes, coaches and members of the Pan American family.

The Colombian women García is a nutritionist graduated from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá, also a candidate for the title of Doctor of Science in Physical Activity and Sport at the U. Autónoma de Madrid, Spain. She was an advisor to the Colombian Soccer Federation, the Colombian Olympic Committee, IDRD, Indeportes Boyacá, Valle and Cundinamarca, among others.

While the Mexican Lion, is a nutritionist with a master’s degree in sports nutrition from the University of Ulster, she also obtained a Diploma in Sports Nutrition from the International Olympic Committee (2007-2008) and Founder of Nutritrain Solutions – Sports Nutrition Clinic.

(With information from Notimex)